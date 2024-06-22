DONETSK, June 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian positions near Chasov Yar were destroyed using a trophy T-64 tank on which Ukrainian soldier Maxim Likhachev defected late last month, a security official in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"Yesterday, the T-64 on which Maxim Likhachev surrendered departed on a combat mission near Chasov Yar. [The crew] managed to wipe out Ukrainian positions," the officer said.

Maxim Likhachev, a former serviceman of the Ukrainian army, surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk in late May. He arrived at the agreed place on a Ukrainian T-64 tank.

Likhachev was born in the town of Krasnodon of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).