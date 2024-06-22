Ukraine lost Canadian armored combat vehicle Senator for the first time

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. For the first time since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported the loss of the Canadian armored combat vehicle Senator by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Units of the West group of forces occupied more advantageous positions, defeated the personnel and equipment of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 102nd, 123rd ground defense brigades and the 21st brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Varvarovka, Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region, Prechistovka and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Enemy losses reached over 140 servicemen and one Canadian-made Senator armored fighting vehicle," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Russian military destroyed warehouses for storing unmanned boats and aircraft-type UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed warehouses for storing unmanned boats and aircraft-type UAVs, and defeated concentrations of enemy forces and military equipment in 127 regions," the ministry said.

Units of Russia’s South battlegroup have also improved the situation along the frontline over the past 24 hours. "Units of the Southern Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and defeated the manpower and equipment of the 143rd Infantry, 30th, 54th, 93rd Mechanized, 79th Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Kalinino, Grigorovka, Krasnogorovka, Razdolovka, and Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s losses reach up to 220 military personnel in Russia’s North battlegroup’s area

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to up to 220 military personnel in the zone of responsibility of the North group of forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"Enemy losses amounted to up to 220 military personnel, 10 pickup trucks, a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a 152 mm D-20 gun, and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities and warehouses of Western aviation weapons overnight. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, all objects were hit.

"In response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian energy facilities, the Russian Armed Forces tonight launched a group strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian energy facilities ensuring the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as on ammunition depots and air weapons supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by Western countries. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Russia’s Center battlegroup improves tactical position, repels 7 Ukrainian counterattacks

Units of the Center group of troops repelled seven counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past 24 hours and the enemy lost up to 425 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the Center group of forces improved their tactical position and also defeated the formations of the 24th, 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 109th technical defense brigade, and the 2nd brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Vozdvizhenka, Novopokrovskoye, Novoselovka Pervaya, and Toretsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Seven counterattacks of the 68th aviation, 142nd infantry, 23rd, 47th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 107th terrorist brigade were repulsed," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that the enemy lost up to 425 servicemen, a 155mm US-made M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, and a 105mm US-made M119 gun.

Russia’s air defense shot down 48 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS MLRS missile

Russian air defense systems shot down 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and one HIMARS MLRS missile in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as one US HIMARS MLRS missile," the ministry said.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, Russia’s West battlegroup has occupied more advantageous positions in its area of responsibility, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost up to 370 military personnel.

"Units of the West group of troops occupied more advantageous positions and defeated the formations of the 14th, 60th, 116th mechanized, 3rd and 4th tank brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Kharkov region, Chervonaya Dibrova, Nadiya, Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People's Republic, Torskoye and Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

In total, since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, 613 aircraft, 276 helicopters, 26,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,399 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,346 MLRS vehicles, 10,745 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 22,779 special military vehicles have been destroyed.

Russia’s Dnepr group defeats Ukrainian brigades, Territorial Defense Forces

Units of Russia’s Dnepr group of forces defeated formations of the Mountain Assault Brigade, the Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Territorial Defense Forces over the past day. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 90 servicemen.

"Units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the forces and equipment of formations of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye region and Tokarevka in the Kherson region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 90 servicemen," the ministry said.

In addition, the enemy lost one tank, four pickup trucks, one US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, one US-made 152mm D-20 cannon, and one US-made 105mm M119 cannon.