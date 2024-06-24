First tranche of profits from Russian assets to be transferred to Ukraine next week

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The EU will receive the first tranche of profits from Russia's frozen assets next week, which is expected to be used for military aid to Ukraine, Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said upon arrival at a meeting of the EU Council.

"The first tranche will be available next week," he said.

It was reported earlier that the EU member countries have reached an agreement to use profits from Russia's frozen assets for military assistance to Ukraine. "An agreement has been reached. We were able to secure this procedure with sufficient guarantees to release profits from the assets," Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib said.