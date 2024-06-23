{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russia to insist on international reaction to missile attack on Sevastopol — diplomat

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow will insist on international reaction to the deadly shelling attack on Sevastopol, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We will insist on reaction. We will do our best to inform the international community about the Kiev regime’s crimes," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "I promise that Russia’s diplomacy will work toward this more actively than ever because such things must not come without any reaction from those who call themselves the international community, the more so as speak about themselves as civilized people."

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. According to the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, three people were killed and, according to the Russian health ministry, as many as 124 people were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.

Ukraine, Sevastopol, Maria Zakharova, Military operation in Ukraine
UN calls on parties to conflict to avoid civilian casualties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
UN calls on parties to conflict to avoid civilian casualties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents
Energodar’s only remaining substation struck by Ukrainian troops — ZNPP
This was Ukraine’s second attack on the energy infrastructure in Energodar in recent days
Putin has no plans so far to take vacation in summer — Kremlin
Like all federal employees, the Russian president is entitled to a vacation, but Putin usually continues to work throughout the summer
Ukraine lost Canadian armored combat vehicle Senator for the first time
At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities and warehouses of Western aviation weapons overnight
US doubts likelihood of significant Ukrainian battlefield success — journalist Hersh
Seymour Hersh described US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as a "disaster," as "Biden is continuing to send billions to Ukraine" and urging the US allies in NATO to do the same
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Biden will soon embroil US in World War Three — Trump
In former US President's opinion, Biden should be removed from his post as soon as possible
Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea
Additionally, the rebels attacked the Transworld Navigator bulk carrier with ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea
Nearly 125 people hurt after Ukraine’s missile attack on Sevastopol — health ministry
According to Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, five children are in critical condition
Ukrainian Armed Forces resumed attack on Donetsk, air defense systems operational
The air defense system is working
Missile danger alert declared throughout Belgorod region, multiple explosions heard
According to a TASS correspondent, the sounds of explosions were heard within a minute after the alert was announced
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Work of Zaporozhye NPP infrastructure facilities disrupted due to Ukrainian forces’ attack
The functionality of infrastructure facilities was disrupted
USS Dwight Eisenhower leaves Red Sea — Pentagon
USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group will arrive in the US Central Command's area of responsibility after completing a scheduled exercise in the Indo-Pacific as early as next week
Chinese expert sees US inability to stop Russia-Vietnam cooperation
"US-Vietnam relations cannot replace Russia-Vietnam relations in the present or foreseeable future," said Yang Danzhi, a research fellow at the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
Restrictions on US weapons prevent Kiev from hitting key Russian airfields — WaPo
Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that the United States has restricted the range to less than 100 kilometers from the border
Putin in touch with the military, social bloc after attack on Sevastopol — spokesman
According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions
Democrats may bring in new candidate if Biden performs bad in debate with Trump — Hersh
As the journalist has been told, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, or J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, may replace US president in this scenario
Russia managing to provide for itself — Putin
In recent years, Russian has been living amid massive sanctions but has been managing to provide for itself both in terms of ensuring food and medicine supplies, according to the country’s authorities
US moves to close Russian visa center, strips Russian diplomats of tax privileges — envoy
According to Antonov, the US side did not provide any explanations for its move
Russia wins BRICS Games in phygital football
Venezuela came in third, conquering athletes from Brazil
Trump vows to settle conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration
He also pledged to prevent World War Three
Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol kills 2, injures 22 — governor
The governor described the situation at the city’s Uchkuyevka area as grave
Russia says its forces carried out precision strike on Ukrainian Air Force training base
The goal of the strike has been accomplished
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Ukraine sustains roughly 130 casualties in area controlled by Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Also, Ukrainian boats attempting to disembark on the left bank of the Dnieper River were destroyed, and FPV drones, as well as surveillance and strike drones were downed actively, Battlegroup Spokesman Roman Kodryan said
West to discard Zelensky once Russia consolidates successes on battlefield — SVR
The SVR dismissed Zelensky’s latest claims about "bringing Russia to its knees," calling them laughable
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza leaves three dead
An unspecified number of people were wounded as a result of the attack
Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack Donetsk, more than 20 explosions heard
Information about the victims is being clarified
Moscow plans to give adequate response if US closes Russian visa centers
"If such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," the diplomat emphasized
Interior minister points to attempts to expel Russia from Interpol
Vladimir Kolokoltsev pointed out that these restrictions played into the hands of international transnational criminal groups, those individuals who devise criminal schemes and engage in drug trafficking and cybercrime
Vietnam sees US as strategic partner, foreign minister says
Kritenbrink visited Vietnam from June 21 to 22
IN BRIEF: Key points of Putin’s address to military college graduates
The Russian leader noted that Russia plans to keep developing its nuclear trifecta, because this is a guarantee of strategic deterrence and balance of powers in the world
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
Poland mulls closing border with Belarus — foreign ministry
"For now, we are researching whether it will impact Poland’s economy," Radoslaw Sikorski said
US intelligence agencies plan to use AI against undesirable countries
At the same time, according to Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, the activities of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service are aimed exclusively at protecting Russia's interests
Russia’s future depends on its army — Putin
More than 600 graduates took part in the meeting in the Kremlin
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Countries that recognize Palestine
Skripals reluctant to appear at inquiry into death of Dawn Sturgess — lawyer
Sturgess’s family still want the Skripals to be kept on the list of possible witnesses
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians hiding from draft officers — NYT
Ukrainian men expressed fear of dying in the "bloody trench warfare", the newspaper reported
Hungarian PM says West's quest to defeat Russia in Ukrainian conflict hopeless
While blaming Russia for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Viktor Orban pointed out that the main reason for the conflict was Kiev's intention to join NATO
US intelligence agencies plan to use AI against undesirable countries
Sergey Naryshkin noted that this could become a very serious problem for all mankind
Ukrainian drone eliminated over Russia’s Bryansk Region — top brass
Earlier, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel that a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone had been shot down over the region
Seoul arms supplies to Ukraine depend on Russia-DPRK military cooperation — official
Seoul will lose its leverage over the Russian side in case Moscow hands over Pyongyang's military technologies, South Korea's national security adviser said
Taiwan records approach of 41 Chinese PLA aircraft, seven vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev
Air defenses were in operation
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq attack commercial vessels in Israel’s Haifa
The movement reported that its drones attacked Haifa-bound cattleship
Kiev regime suppresses family ties of Ukrainians, sending them to slaughter
Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev noted that "the long-suffering population of Ukraine is overwhelmingly Russian."
At least 30 fixed-wing drones destroyed above borderline Bryansk region overnight
There was no damage or casualties
Russian air defenses shoot down 33 Ukrainian drones over central Russia — Defense Ministry
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 2 UAVs over the territory of the Smolensk Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Lipetsk Region
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
US destroyed three Houthi drone boats in Red Sea
CENTCOM also reported that three ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen towards the Gulf of Aden
US coalition’s drone attacks truck in Syria from Iraq, deaths reported — Russian military
Deaths and injuries among Syrian citizens were reported as a result
Foreigners planning to visit Russia allowed to undergo fingerprinting abroad
The procedure will be available in countries, whose list will later be compiled by the Russian government
Russia takes note of drastic changes in security area — Putin
The Russian president said some Western experts don’t see a problem in using nuclear weapons
At least 100 draft dodgers try to flee Ukraine daily — official
Calculations take into account "only those who are detained or reported by border guards from neighboring countries"
Drone attack repelled in west Russia’s Smolensk region, no casualties — governor
Air defenses responded to an attack over Smolensk and Yartsevo
Ukraine sends mobilized soldiers to Avdeyevka area for reconnaissance — captive serviceman
The brigade’s command sends mobilized men, who have relatively little training, to the battlefield as "expendable material" to take on the main blow
US applying unfair competition technique against Kaspersky Lab — Kremlin
"They resort to such techniques every time," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrives in South Korean port
It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers, the Yonhap news agency said
Five children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol — governor
According to the governor, seven adults are in critical condition
White House concerned by Netanyahu’s upcoming speech at US Congress — Politico
Joe Biden’s advisors don't know what Israeli Prime Minister is going to say, newspaper reported
Ukraine to lose territories, NATO when all said and done — media
According to the publication, the Swiss conference has demonstrated that "international support for a forever war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning"
Over 20 Ukrainian drones shot down over Bryansk Region in just one hour — governor
No one was injured
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Day of Remembrance and Sorrow
The traditional ceremony to pay homage to the Soviet military who perished during the Great Patriotic War that Russia fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945 took place in the Alexander Garden
Houthis show drone boat that hit, sank Tutor bulk carrier
The footage aired on the Al Masirah television channel shows the Toofan-1 drone boat and the moment of the attack on the vessel
Trophy T-64 tank wipes out Ukrainian positions near Chasov Yar
"Yesterday, the T-64 on which Maxim Likhachev surrendered departed on a combat mission near Chasov Yar," a security official in the Donetsk People’s Republic said
Israeli military pounding Rafah with massive strikes — report
The IDF is stepping up its attacks on Rafah, launching airstrikes and shelling the city, according to the report
Over 35 Ukrainian drones, 8 projectiles shot down in Kursk Region in 24 hours — governor
No one was injured and any resulting fires were extinguished
Air defenses destroy 3 MLRS Vampire rounds over Belgorod Region
Three Vampire MLRS rockets were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region by on-duty air defenses
Russia to take measures to prevent Kiev’s attacks on energy facilities — foreign ministry
Ukrainian attacks at Russian energy infrastructure aimed at inflicting irreparable damage to the economy and creating the risk of a man-made disaster, Maria Zakharova said
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
US apparently assisted Azov militants before ban was lifted — portal
The conclusion is based on indirect statements made by US officials and photographs published by the military unit itself
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russian ambassador says Washington’s sanctions benefit firms working for US intelligence
US tried to "to scare away businesses from normal mutually beneficial interaction, and consumers from purchasing Kaspersky products," Anatoly Antonov said
Hungary sees end to Ukrainian conflict as one of its priorities — premier
Among other priorities, Viktor Orban named EU membership progress for West Balkans
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military airfields, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 4,290 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia-Vietnam joint statement following Putin’s visit: key provisions
Russia and Vietnam "consistently strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship and mutual assistance amid the tough international situation"
Medvedev cites facts of Zelensky usurping power
As the Ukrainian president, he simply "hid in his drawer" 32 laws, thus violating the сonstitution, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
24th package of Tokyo’s sanctions seen as another step to ruining relations with Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry warned Tokyo about tough and painful countermeasures
Weapons embargo against Iran not linked with nuclear deal — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that the term of the restrictions had expired
Hungary to take no part in NATO mission in Ukraine — PM
According to Viktor Orban, "Hungary wants to remain an island of peace in Europe"
British Navy reports attack on vessel off Yemen’s Aden
"The crew are reported safe," UKMTO said
Japan was ready to attack Soviet Union in case Nazis captured Leningrad — archive
The Japanese were also collecting information about the Red Army in the Far East, including naval and military air bases and railroads
Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon — IDF
"Throughout the day, IDF troops fired to remove threats in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Jibbain, and Tallouseh," the press service noted
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Press review: Vietnam, Russia forge closer bonds and EU imposes fresh sanctions on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 21st
Armenia's recognition of Palestine to harm its relations with Israel — Netanyahu's adviser
"This step will have serious long-term consequences for Israel-Armenia relations," Dmitry Gendelman noted
MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam
He recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.
Diplomat comments on appearance of Ukrainian flag demanding elections during Euro 2024
A Ukrainian flag with a call "Give Us Elections" was spread during the group stage match between Ukraine and Slovakia on Friday
Ukraine shells three villages in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties
Putin’s visit to Asia became Washington’s worst fears coming true — US diplomat
Russian leader needed only four days to anger the US, ambassador of United States to Japan Rahm Emanuel said
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
A US State Department official confirmed that the path of the observation flight had been agreed by Washington and Moscow
