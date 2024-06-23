Russia to insist on international reaction to missile attack on Sevastopol — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow will insist on international reaction to the deadly shelling attack on Sevastopol, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We will insist on reaction. We will do our best to inform the international community about the Kiev regime’s crimes," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "I promise that Russia’s diplomacy will work toward this more actively than ever because such things must not come without any reaction from those who call themselves the international community, the more so as speak about themselves as civilized people."

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. According to the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, three people were killed and, according to the Russian health ministry, as many as 124 people were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.