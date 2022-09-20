Putin holding talks with Milorad Dodik

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with visiting Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik.

As the leader of Bosnian Serbs said in an interview with TASS earlier, he plans to discuss with Putin issues of the construction of a gas pipeline and the expansion cultural cooperation. Thus, in his words, there is an idea of the construction of a new Russian-Serbian Orthodox Center in Banja-Luka, the capital city of the Republic of Srpska. He also plans to invite Putin to visit that city.

The previous meeting between Putin and Dodik was held in June, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Dodik said back then that Russian companies would build a gas pipeline and two electricity plants in the Republic of Srpska. He also thanked Putin for the gas price and stressed that there were no alternatives to energy sources from Russia.