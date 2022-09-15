Should it supply longer-range missiles to Kiev, US to become party to conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Possible supplies of longer-range missiles to Kiev by Washington will be tantamount to crossing a red line and making the United States a direct party to the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday, adding that in this case Moscow would be forced to react "appropriately."

"Should Washington decide to supply longer-range missiles to Kiev, by doing so it will cross a red line and become a direct party to the conflict. Under such a scenario, we will be forced to respond appropriately," she said.

Zakharova warned that Russia reserved the right to defend its territory "by all available means."

"Possible supplies of missiles to the Kiev regime are identical to a situation in which European countries might host US-made ground-launched missiles, previously banned under the treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles, capable of hitting targets on Russian territory," Zakharova added.