Russia informs UNSC of efforts to resolve Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict — UN ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. At a closed UN Security Council meeting on the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia notified the participants of its own efforts and the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to end the conflict, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday.

"We spoke about Russia's efforts made both individually and through the CSTO, to normalize the situation, to achieve a ceasefire, about the efforts that the CSTO will undertake after the meeting of the Collective Security Council. Partners have thanked us for sharing that information, thanked us for our efforts," he said.