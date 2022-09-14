Kiev Security Compact meant to enslave EU, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Kiev Security Compact would end up "enslaving the European Union," so that the bloc never recovers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik radio on Wednesday.

"This compact, these so-called working groups would get EU countries caught in such a knot, tying their hands so that they would end up hellishly enslaved and subsequently never restore their economic growth and development, nor even their former glory for that matter as well," the diplomat elaborated, taking aim at the Kiev Security Compact published on Tuesday.

A number of provisions mentioned in the compact, specifically those regarding weapons supplies, are already being implemented "on a much larger scale," Zakharova remarked.

"Weapons have been supplied to Ukraine non-stop," the diplomatic agency’s Spokeswoman continued. "The financial assistance being channeled to Ukraine in all of its forms, be it money transfers, or loans and so on, is unprecedented in recent history," she pointed out.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president’s office released a draft document titled: The Kiev Security Compact International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations. Under the document, a binding agreement should be signed between Ukraine and the United States, on the one hand, and between the EU and a number of other countries. Despite previously voiced proposals, the document does not envisage either Kiev’s abstention from joining NATO, or a neutral status for Ukraine or Russia’s participation as a security guarantor.