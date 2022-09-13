Putin, Modi to discuss Russian-Indian cooperation in UN, G20 during SCO summit — official

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during the upcoming SCO meeting in Samarkand, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Tuesday.

"A conversation on international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," Ushakov said.

"This is particularly important, because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and, in 2023, India will lead the SCO and will also chair the G20," he added.