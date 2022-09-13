US, UK seeking to ‘brush under the carpet’ topic of biolabs in Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom are obviously seeking to "brush under the carpet" the topic of biolaboratories in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is taking effort to draw attention to a very serious problem, which, as far as I understand, our colleagues in London and Washington want to ‘brush under the carpet’ and pretend that it doesn’t exist at all," he said.

Touching on a recent meeting of the delegations from the member countries of the Biological Weapons Convention, he noted that Western delegates had provided no counter-arguments to Russia’s position on these biolaboratories. "Everything was reduced to repeating the slogans repeatedly voiced at various venues," he said.

Nevertheless, in his words, the West’s position in no way may hamper Russia to carry out its special operation. "It doesn’t hamper us to move steadily and consistently toward the implementation of the goals of the special military operation," he stressed.