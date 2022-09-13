Duma speaker hits out at US for seeking to drag on conflict `down to the last Ukrainian’

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The United States is sorely mistaken if it thinks that "fighting down to the last Ukrainian" won’t affect Washington who’s been flooding Kiev with weapons and pushing it to commit more crimes, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday.

"Washington is woefully mistaken if it believes that it won’t be affected by waging war down to the last Ukrainian," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He hit out at the White House for condemning Russia’s airstrikes on key infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and suggested Washington ask itself whether it has done anything "to stop the shelling of the peaceful residents of Donbass, where people have been living in fear and without water or electricity for more than eight years already."

Washington, Volodin emphasized, "has continued beefing up the Nazi Kiev regime with weapons while inciting it to commit more crimes."

The State Duma speaker reiterated that all of the special military operation’s goals would be met no matter what. "The Kiev regime will be denazified and Western-supplied military assistance will be destroyed," he vowed.