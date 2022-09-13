Ukrainian troops tried to enter Krasny Liman again last night, attacks repelled — DPR head

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The sabotage groups of Ukraine’s armed forces attempted to enter Krasny Liman, however, their attacks were repelled by allied forces, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"The adversary today was pummeling Krasny Liman with artillery but the attempts by the sabotage groups to enter Krasny Liman were neutralized," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

The DPR leader also noted that the Ukrainian units attempted to build a crossing in Svyatogorsk in order to bring in additional troops. Thanks to coordinated interaction of the allied formations, the adversary failed. "Also, the situation in Svyatogorsk remains rather tense. The adversary attempted to build a new crossing and bring in additional equipment and personnel but didn’t succeed, again, thanks to coordinated actions by our guys," he added.

Krasny Liman is a town in the northern DPR with over 20,000 residents. It is part of the Kramatorsk agglomeration and is a major railway hub. On May 28, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the allied forces liberated Krasny Liman from Ukrainian troops. By a decree of the DPR’s head, this town is temporarily included in the responsibility zone of the city administration of Yenakievo.