EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement suspended as of September 12

BRUSSELS, September 9. /TASS/. The suspension of the visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia will enter into force on September 12, according to the European Council decision published in the EU Official Journal on Friday.

"Today, the Council adopted a decision that fully suspends the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia. Consequently, the general rules of the visa code will apply to Russian citizens," the press release says.

"The application of the Agreement between the European Community and the Russian Federation on the facilitation of the issuance of visas to the citizens of the European Union and the Russian Federation (‘the Agreement’) is suspended in whole as regards citizens of the Russian Federation, as from 12 September 2022," the EU Council Decision says.

Earlier on Friday, the Council of the European Union approved the decision noting that its suspension "will result in an increase in the visa application fee from €35 to €80, the need to present additional documentary evidence, increased visa processing times and more restrictive rules for the issuance of multiple-entry visas."

On September 6, the European Commission suggested fully suspending its visa facilitation deal with Russia. However, Schengen visas will still be available, but some EU countries, in particular the Baltic states and Poland, barred entry to Russian travelers, even to those with valid visas.