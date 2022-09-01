Russia fears Ukrainian provocations against IAEA mission — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian authorities fear that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission going to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant may be subjected to Ukrainian provocations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are certainly afraid of provocations from the Ukrainian side, given that barbaric provocative shelling does not stop at all, we see it. Attempts are being made to destabilize the situation," he said.

However, Peskov continued, Moscow is "still waiting" for this mission and is ready to interact with it. "We are interested in the mission arriving at the plant," he added.

The agency’s mission on Thursday moved from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye to Energodar. It will assess the physical damage caused to the nuclear power plant and determine the operability of the facility’s security and safety systems. Specialists will also have to assess the working conditions of the plant personnel and take urgent measures to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant.