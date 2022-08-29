Kamikaze drone shot down over Zaporozhye NPP was US-made UAV — regional authorities

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shot down near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was a US-made kamikaze drone, Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhye regional military-civilian administration, said in a live broadcast on Russia’s TV Channel One on Monday.

"We gathered the fragments and established the origin. The military says that this is an American kamikaze drone by its origin," he said.

The Energodar military-civilian administration reported on August 28 that Russian troops had prevented a terror attack by the Kiev regime, shooting down the Ukrainian military’s kamikaze drone over the Zaporozhye NPP.

The drone targeted a spent nuclear fuel storage facility. The UAV fell down on the roof of the plant’s special building. The munition detonated when touching the roof. However, the local authorities reported that no one was hurt and no damage was done to the infrastructure.

Energodar, which is the site of the Zaporozhye NPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power facility, has been the target of shelling attacks by the Ukrainian military over the past few weeks. For its strikes against the nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime is using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.