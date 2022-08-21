Russian Embassy slams US allegations about Navalny poisoning as baseless

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. Allegations of the US Department of State about poisoning of blogger Aleksey Navalny are baseless and the criminal case against him is not politically motivated, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a comment posted in its Telegram channel.

"We drew attention to another round of accusations of the State Department related to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Russian special services against Navalny. The statements about the poisoning of the "blogger" are absolutely baseless. The criminal case against him is not politically motivated. He is serving his sentence on the basis of a court decision taken in accordance with Russian law," the Embassy said.

Allegations that Russia has chemical weapons are false, the Embassy noted. "Washington is well aware that in 2017 our country completely eliminated the national stocks of chemical warfare agents. This fact has been officially confirmed by the OPCW," the diplomatic mission said.

The US in its turn has not yet eliminated its chemical stockpiles, the Embassy said. "In turn, it is the United States that is the only country that has not yet got rid of its chemical arsenal. We call on Washington to stop evading its international legal obligations as well as not to interfere in internal Russian affairs," Russian diplomats added.