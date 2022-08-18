Russian MFA expects entrepreneurs to conclude on unreliability of British business terrain

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Representatives of third countries’ business will draw out a respective lesson on unreliability of the business environment in the UK and London's extreme exposure to political factors, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Ivan Nechayev told a briefing on Thursday.

Another painful blow on Britain’s business climate and its reputation as an international financial center has been delivered by the government of Boris Johnson at the moment when the country’s economy is entering a recession coupled with a drop in the living standards, record inflation and energy crisis gaining pace, the diplomat noted.

"We suggest the policy of the British Conservatives sacrificing the prosperity of their own people for the benefit of supporting the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime and resisting our country on the international arena, will be assessed properly inside the country in the near future," he said. "It is also obvious that respective conclusions on unreliability of the United Kingdom’s business environment and its extreme exposure to political factors will be made by businessmen of third countries as well," Nechayev added.