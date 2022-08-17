Prime minister of Russia, Azerbaijan discuss projects in industry and agriculture

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov discussed joint projects in the manufacturing industry and agriculture in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

According to the press service of the Russian government reported following the conversation, "The heads of government discussed the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation, including joint projects in the manufacturing industry, energy, agriculture, and transport infrastructure."

Mishustin and Asadov also reviewed the timetable of planned Russian-Azerbaijani government contacts.