Iranian military commander says Western sanctions on Russia failed

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The presence of foreign companies and top officials from around the world at the Army 2022 conference show that sanctions on Russia have failed, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi said on Rossiya-24 television on Wednesday.

"Even the exhibition, which is attended by many companies from around the world, shows that sanctions can’t do anything. The presence at this forum of senior officials of foreign countries and their speeches clearly show that sanctions against Russia have failed," he said.

Abdollahi said, "the greater and deeper the coordination between Russia and Iran, the less impact the sanctions will have."

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2022 is being held from August 15 to 21 in the Patriot Exhibition Center near Moscow. The event is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.