Events in Ukraine breed instability in Mideast, Africa — Russia’s General Staff

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The current events in Ukraine, masterminded and engineered by the United States and its allies, create more hotbeds of instability in the Middle East and Africa, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Directorate, Igor Kostyukov, told the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The White House’s activities have a destructive influence on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa and outside the region, too. In particular, the unrestricted flow of weapons to the Kiev regime - the Biden administration has already allocated $4 billion for these purposes and plans to allocate another $4.5 billion - increases the risks this military hardware may end up in the hands of international terrorists," Kostyukov said.

He also stressed that the weapons directed to Ukraine were being stolen and funneled to black markets.

"From there they go to terrorist organizations, including those in countries of that region," he said.