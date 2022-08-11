Allied forces in Donbass advance so as to minimize losses — officer

LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. The current advancement rate of allied forces in Donbass allows to minimize losses yet causes the utmost damage to the adversary, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko said in an interview with TASS.

"We are advancing precisely at the rate which allows to minimize the losses among the personnel and cause as much damage as possible to the adversary," he stressed.

According to the officer, the current advancement rate of allied troops forces the adversaries to abandon their positions. That said, it is impossible to provide any clear timetable. "We are advancing at different sectors based on the current situation," he added.

"If we completely suppressed the adversary’s firepower and eliminated them in a certain sector then, naturally, we are occupying these positions. Yet making sure that our servicemen are not attacked by fire since all Ukrainian positions are marked on a map, it is much easier to strike them with artillery than our hidden positions. Proceeding from this premise, we are not taking up many Ukrainian positions. There are some well-fortified positions with an important strategic significance that can guarantee that our servicemen are safe - those positions we do occupy," he explained.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line flared up on February 17. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day. The Russian president said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.