Kaliningrad transit should be removed from effects of EU sanctions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow will try to ensure that Kaliningrad transit stays completely and unequivocally withdrawn from the effects of illegitimate EU sanctions, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Isakov said on Tuesday.

"We plan to continue to seek a settlement of the situation in contacts with Vilnius and Brussels. We will continue working on fully restoring Kaliningrad freight transit. Our principled position is that it must be completely and unequivocally removed from the effects of illegitimate unilateral EU sanctions and operate solely on the basis of existing international agreements with Lithuania and the EU, as well as political commitments on their part, because we are virtually talking about domestic transportation, and not export-import operations," he said.

The diplomat noted that Vilnius is now artificially exacerbating the problems of financial services for transportation. "Just yesterday, [Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius] Landsbergis shifted all responsibility for finding ways to pay for Kaliningrad transit services to Russia. At the same time, he doubted the possibility of making payments in cash. There is nothing to add. We highlight the total inadmissibility of restricting Kaliningrad cargo passage under fanciful pretexts, whether via banking systems, corporate supply chains, or any other structure," Isakov said.

According to the diplomat, the EU attempts to regulate the economic interaction between the Kaliningrad region and other Russian regions is a gross interference in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which is unacceptable.

Passenger rail transit

Isakov also added that Russia will simultaneously seek fulfillment of obligations regarding passenger rail transit from Lithuania. "We have already mentioned that its functioning has not yet been fully restored after epidemiological restrictions were lifted. Vilnius, however, maintains the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic regarding the number of passengers in one train," he said.

"I'd like to emphasize that it is not in our rules to artificially escalate the situation. However, everything pertaining to the interests of the Kaliningrad region, including securing transit, will be part of our permanent priorities, which we will continue to forcefully and fiercely defend," Isakov concluded.