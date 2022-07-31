Diplomat slams Ukraine’s attempts to blame Russia for attack on detention center as futile

UNITED NATIONS, July 31. /TASS/. Ukraine is making futile attempts to blame Moscow for an attack on a pre-trial detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Twitter.

"Nazi Ukraine makes futile attempts to shift the blame on us for this crime. They could have fired something else but US-supplied HIMARS if they were smarter," the tweet reads.

Earlier, the diplomat said at a United Nations Security Council meeting that the attack would only spur more Ukrainian service members to surrender.

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, on July 29, the Ukrainian military used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center in the Yelenovka settlement where captured Ukrainian troops are kept, including members of the Azov battalion. According to the latest data, the attack killed 50 Ukrainian service members and left over 70 wounded.