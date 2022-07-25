Lavrov discusses 2nd Russia-Africa summit with leadership of Congo Republic

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Issues of the second Russia-Africa summit due in 2023 were among the topics discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the leadership of the Republic of the Congo, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides shared the opinion that the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit will give a unique possibility to specify long-term and strategically important areas of the dynamically developing comprehensive partnership between Russia and African countries," it said.

The summit will make it possible to discuss Russia-Africa cooperation in multilateral formats.