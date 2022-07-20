Russian diplomat slams Ukraine’s plans to test Western weapons

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian defense chief’s statement about Kiev’s readiness to test Western weapons exposes plans to kill Ukrainians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Wednesday.

"Those who pose as Ukrainian patriots fighting for the country's future have come up with the idea of asking [the West] to send everything that needs testing to Ukraine so that it can be tested during the armed conflict. But they forgot to say that it will be tested on Ukrainians. And this is the thing. The destruction of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people is at the core of the Kiev regime’s policy, no matter the slogans," she pointed out.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov earlier invited arms producers from Western countries to test their weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine. According to him, Kiev is directly interested in testing advanced weapons systems in battle.