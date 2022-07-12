Ukraine strikes Energodar with six drones, at least three shot down, official says

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sent six drones to attack the town of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region and at least three of them were shot down, member of the chief council of the region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Six attack drones were used to deliver strikes at Energodar. Some of them were shot down and some were able to fire munitions. At least three were shot down. We still have problems with communications," Rogov said.

The radiation background near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has not increased after the strikes and the entire life support system is normal, he specified.

The Ukrainian military earlier delivered a drone strike against the town of Energodar liberated by the Russian troops. Information on victims and damage is being specified. The Zaporozhye NPP operates in normal mode.