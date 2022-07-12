Formation of volunteer unit to take part in special operation inspires respect — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin respects the formation of a volunteer unit in Russia’s Far Eastern Maritime Territory for the participation in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Naturally, we are respectful and very positive," he said in reply to journalists’ questions.

"This initiative deserves the highest esteem," he said, adding that it is "exclusively a voluntary initiative."

Touching on the region governor Oleg Kozhemyako’s participation in training volunteers, Peskov said he hopes that he won’t neglect his region. "The region is very big and very important," he noted.

The press service of the Maritime government said earlier that a Tiger volunteer unit was being formed on the basis of a naval infantry brigade to take part in the special operation in Ukraine. On Saturday, the region’s governor, Oleg Kozhemyako, visited the Gornostai firing range, where volunteers drilled shooting skills, and joined them in the drills.