MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. There are no major unsolvable problems between Moscow and Warsaw, Russian Charge d'Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash said on Tuesday.

"There are no major unsolvable problems in Russia-Poland relations. They are mostly contrived by Poland. The Polish authorities adopted this policy back in 2014," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Ordash pointed out that "the Poles lack political will to admit it".