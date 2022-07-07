No meeting between Lavrov and Blinken planned in Indonesia, senior Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. No meeting is planned between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Indonesia, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergey Ryabkov, said on Thursday.

"Nothing is being planned," the senior Russian diplomat said, when asked a question about the possibility of a meeting.

"Given the circumstances, existing contacts via embassies and sporadic telephone calls are quite enough for us to work in detail on current issues" with the United States, Ryabkov said.