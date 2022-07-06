Russia to defend multipolar world principles at G20 foreign ministers meeting — MFA

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia shares the course for multipolarity that Indonesia is pursuing during its chairmanship in the G20 and aims to defend the principles of a multipolar world at the G20 foreign ministers meeting this week, Alexey Zaitsev, the deputy director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"By decision of the current Indonesian chairmanship, the discussions [within the G20] will focus on the issues of multilateralism, as well as energy and food security," he said. "We appreciate Jakarta’s attention to these problems and hope to make a significant contribution to making progress in these areas as we prepare for the G20 summit to be held in November this year."

"Russia fully shares Indonesia's course towards multilateralism and intends to uphold, including during the upcoming event in Bali, the principles of a multipolar world, the development of multilateral mechanisms for the democratization of the architecture of global financial and economic governance," the diplomat said.

Zaitsev said Russia considers "the confrontation imposed by the West, the logic of rivalry of powers" as holding no promise and stands for "promoting a unifying agenda in international affairs."

"We agree with the Indonesian chairmanship that access to food and energy is a global problem. This dangerous trend is not isolated, but is attributable to general economic miscalculations by the G7 states, which led to inflation and a drop in investment," he continued.

"Russia, for its part, helps to strengthen food and energy security by conscientiously fulfilling contractual obligations. We attach great importance to constructive agreements to be reached during the G20 foreign ministers meeting on the issues that have been raised and are aiming for the most active participation in the development of joint decisions," the diplomat said.