Russia not to recognize OSCE declaration about ‘aggressive war,’ envoy says

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia will not recognize the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly declaration, which the US, Ukraine and Lithuania offered to include language about Russia’s "aggressive war" and "threat for OSCE" to, head of the Russian delegation to the organization Pyotr Tolstoy said.

"The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly wraps up its work in Birmingham today, which took place without Russia’s participation. <…> In the absence of Russia, the main topic was… of course, Russia. For example, the US, Ukraine and Lithuania proposed to include language about Russia’s ‘aggressive war’ and ‘threat for the OSCE’ to the outcome declaration. <…> However, we are not going to recognize any of it, at least because we were stripped of an opportunity to take part in the discussion," Tolstoy said on his Telegram channel Tuesday.

He noted that attempts continue to push Russia out of the OSCE under the Ukrainian initiative.

"And, if the amendments to the rules will be adopted before the state of Ukraine ceases to exist, then the OSCE will become responsible for destruction of such important mechanism for security cooperation in Europe," the envoy concluded.