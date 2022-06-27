Kremlin aide says too early to draw conclusions from G7 summit outcome

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. It is premature to talk about the results of the G7 summit, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov believes.

"No. It's too early yet. I, frankly, haven't looked at the latest information myself yet," he told reporters at a briefing on Monday, answering a question from TASS.

The Kremlin aide said he was ready to summarize the results of the BRICS summit held the day before. "I don't know whether they (summits - TASS commentary) can be compared or not, but it was a very useful, and, indeed, multilateral event of those who support the BRICS ideology and the basic political attitudes," he said. Ushakov noted the importance of both the BRICS summit and the meeting in the BRICS+ format.