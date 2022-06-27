Russia to retaliate against Japan’s new sanctions, ambassador in Tokyo cautions

TOKYO, June 27. /TASS/. Japan's new sanctions against Russia have a negative impact on Japan itself; Moscow will take them into account and retaliate against them, Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin said on Monday.

"A new package of demonstrative, senseless and doomed to fail sanctions against Russia announced by the Japanese government, shows Tokyo officialdom’s desire to continue dismantling the large-scale positive accomplishments in Russian-Japanese relations, built up over the decades through the efforts of both sides," the Russian ambassador said.

"This sort of policy is short-sighted and harms Japan itself, primarily its business circles, against the already difficult background in the global economy," the ambassador said in a comment posted on the embassy's Facebook page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta Corporation deemed extremist by Russia’s authorities).

"Of course, we will take into account such an escalation in hostile policy towards Russia in our future approach to Japan, and it won’t be left without a response. The current negative scenario is the choice of the Japanese side, which will bear the full responsibility for its consequences," Galuzin added.

The NHK TV channel reported that during the G7 summit underway in Germany, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would expend individual and export sanctions against Russian individuals and organizations over Ukraine.

It said that Japan was planning to freeze the assets of 70 individuals and legal entities from Russia, as well as impose additional export sanctions against another 90 Russian organizations which Tokyo believes are linked to the defense sector.