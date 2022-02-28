Ukrainian forces ramp up acts of sabotage, rig bridges with explosives, says LPR head

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have ramped up their sabotage activity, rigging bridges and river crossings with explosives while destroying everything in their path, says Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) head Leonid Pasechnik.

"The situation on the front lines remains tense. Our forces are advancing as planned, but the advance is complicated by the enemy’s new tactic. They place combat equipment - Grad and Smerch systems - in densely populated areas," Pasechnik said on Russian TV Monday, adding that the Kiev regime’s military is using civilians as human shields.

According to Pasechnik, this is slowing down the Donbass army’s advance, because its main goal is to protect the lives of civilians.

"In its retreat, the enemy is destroying everything and booby-trapping everything with explosives. As of today, the enemy destroyed all bridges and river crossings in the republic. Overnight, the enemy has shown that it is resorting to subversive war tactics," Pasechnik stated.

He noted that a firefight broke out in one liberated settlement, pointing out that Ukrainian forces "disguised themselves in LPR uniforms and started shooting civilians." The People’s Militia takes does its utmost to ferret out saboteurs, LPR head emphasized.

Speaking about the situation in the republic in general, Pasechnik noted that the situation is stable.