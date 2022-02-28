Ukrainian delegation not to ‘surrender even one meter’ at talks with Russia — Deputy PM

KIEV, February 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia in Belarus "will not surrender even one meter," says Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for reintegration of territories not under Kiev’s control Irina Vereschuk.

"The delegation was instructed by the president, nobody will surrender even one meter of our interests," she said on Ukrainian TV Monday.

She added that the EU allegedly made a decision to provide Ukraine with military planes in addition to anti-tank and missile air defense systems.