WARSAW, February 25. /TASS/. The airspace of Poland will be closed for Russian air carriers since midnight of Saturday (02.00 am Moscow time), press secretary of the Cabinet Piotr Muller tweeted.

"Relevant norms are developed promptly. The ban will be effective from midnight," Muller said.

The Prime Minister of Poland earlier asked the national government to prepare an order to close the airspace for Russian airlines.