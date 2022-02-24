Impossible to lock such country as Russia behind iron curtain — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia cannot be isolated behind the iron curtain, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"Such country as Russia cannot be locked up behind the iron curtain. Problems may certainly arise with a number of countries, however we had various issues with these countries before, if not speaking about the current situation," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman stressed in particular that "it is simply impossible to isolate such country as Russia with an iron curtain."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.