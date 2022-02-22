Russia’s treaty with Donbass republics envisages military aid and bases — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia’s treaty with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) stipulates granting the right to build military bases on their territory and provide mutual military assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told a plenary session of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

"An important aspect: the treaty stipulates the intentions by the parties to interact in the field of foreign policy, the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity and security provision, in particular, by way of rendering each other required assistance, including military aid, and granting the right to build, use and improve military infrastructure and military bases on their territory," the high-ranking Russian diplomat pointed out.

The treaty also stipulates the possibility of concluding separate agreements on military cooperation, Rudenko said.

"The parties to the agreement also undertake not to participate in any blocs or alliances aimed against any of them," he added.

The parties also stipulated the need to sign separate agreements on the state border and its protection, the senior Russian diplomat said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and the LPR and the Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territories.