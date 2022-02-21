Putin, Aliyev to sign declaration on allied cooperation on February 22

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have talks with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on February 22, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The talks will yield a declaration on allied cooperation that will bring the ties between Russia and Azerbaijan to the level of allied relations," it said.

According to the Kremlin, the sides plan to discuss the entire spectrum of issues of the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-and-economic, and humanitarian spheres.

"Apart prom that, it is planned to discuss the implementation of the agreements of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 20201, including measures on resuming economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus," the press service added.