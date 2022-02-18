Russia interested in cooperation with Greece in combating pandemic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop cooperation with Greece in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

"We are also interested in the development of cooperation with Greece, and with other European countries, in combating the novel coronavirus infection and overcoming its impacts," he said.

The Russian top diplomat noted that such cooperation "would promote the expansion of ties in the sphere of tourism and the resumption of air service."

"By the way, despite the pandemic, more than 170,000 Russians visited Greece last year," Lavrov added.