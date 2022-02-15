Scholz says had intensive and frank talks with Putin in Moscow

BERLIN, February 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has positively assessed his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"We had a very intense and very frank conversation," he told journalists, adding that the talks were held in a "friendly atmosphere."

According to the German chancellor, the sides raised disputable issues.

"We have a clear strategy - if military aggression is staged against Ukraine, it will have serious consequences," he stressed. The West, in his words, has drafted sanctions and will be ready to react to the changing situation. "It is necessary to spare no effort to avoid escalation," he added.