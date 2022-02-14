No signals from US so far to restart consultations to fight terrorism — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 14./TASS/. Russian-US consultations on counter-terrorism were stopped at the initiative of Washington, and so far, it has given no signals as to their resumption, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told journalists on Monday.

"So far, they (consultations - TASS) have been terminated at the initiative of the Americans, and therefore there are no signals about their resumption for now," the senior diplomat said.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the Russian-US dialogue on the battle against terrorism is of mutual benefit, expressing its interest in continuing it.