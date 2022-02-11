Russia did not see France and Germany readiness to push Kiev to implement Minsk-2

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. The Russian side did not see the readiness of France and Germany to put pressure on Kiev on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said following the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"I did not see [France and Germany's] readiness to put pressure on Kiev [on the implementation of the Minsk agreements]. I saw attempts to find some convenient position for Ukraine to continue the policy that it has been pursuing over the previous 8 years," he said.

According to Kozak, Russia regrets that partners from Germany and France did not demonstrate "a firm position" during the current round of negotiations that it is necessary to implement the Minsk agreements "in accordance with the spirit of these agreements in the political part".

The previous talks of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries were held on January 26 in Paris. The first face-to-face meeting of representatives of all four countries in more than a year, held at the Elysee Palace, lasted 8.5 hours.