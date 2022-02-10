Russia ready to cooperate to ensure spirit of compromise within OSCE — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for cooperation to ensure the spirit of compromise and the principle of the balance of interests within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.

According to him, during the talks, the British side reiterated "what British government spokespersons have been saying," stating that in the event of aggression, Moscow would face devastating consequences. "What aggression? When did it begin? Who is its target?" Lavrov asked. "Have you heard us say something like that? I am sure that you won’t be able to give a single example," he added, addressing Russia’s Western partners. "We don’t want to threaten anyone. Look at public statements: there have been no threats [from Russia]. It is us who are being threatened," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia would like the spirit of compromise, the search for a balance of interests, as well as equal cooperation based on mutual respect, which made it possible to adopt key documents within the OSCE, to help implement the agreements that were put on paper within the organization. "The time has come when these words cannot remain just words. We are ready for this kind of cooperation," Lavrov concluded.