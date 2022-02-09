Russia hopes for progress on Ukraine at Normandy Four advisers’ meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow expects upcoming contacts of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries and an online session of the Minsk Contact Group to yield positive developments in settling the Ukraine crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We expect today’s online session of the Contact Group and the upcoming contacts of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries to bring about positive developments in the peaceful settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

Moscow believes that de-escalation around Ukraine that "has been much talked about and reported by Western partners" can be achieved very quickly, the spokeswoman emphasized.

"To this end, it is necessary to halt arms deliveries to Ukraine, recall Western military advisers and instructors from its territory and halt the joint drills of the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO countries. Also, all foreign armaments earlier delivered to Kiev must be removed from Ukrainian territory," the diplomat pointed out.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out to Western partners that Russia was calling for "a stop to the artificial aggravation of tension around Ukraine" and for taking "practical steps that should be aimed at really de-escalating the situation and settling the conflict in Donbass based on the effective platform of the Package of Measures."

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the other day that the next talks of political advisers to the leaders to the Normandy format countries (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) would take place in Berlin on February 10. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this information.

The previous talks of the political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries were held in Paris on January 26. The first face-to-face meeting of the representatives of all the four countries held in the Elysee Palace over more than twelve months lasted eight hours and a half.