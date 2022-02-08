Russia not going to draw iron curtain again - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia is open for equal cooperation with all countries and is not going to draw another iron curtain, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to draw any curtains," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "We are open for equal and constructive cooperation with absolutely all countries, who do not repel us, who are not arrogant with us, who don’t insist on unacceptable approaches to the reality."

"We have a huge potential of ties with many European countries and it would be unwise to ruin it. It can be said about Germany, with which we have very close, diversified ties in various areas," he noted, adding that the Cold War era has gone for good.