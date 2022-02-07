Russia suggests making lists of goods exempt from sanctions — diplomatic envoy

UN, February 7. /TASS/. Russia suggests preparing lists of goods that cannot be subject to sanctions of the UN Security Council, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the UN Security Council’s meeting on Monday.

"There is a need to further improve instruments of humanitarian exceptions stipulated by Council’s resolutions, including in favor of such exceptions that can be effective for humanitarian organizations on a standing basis," the diplomat said. "It can be thought of drawing up lists of goods, not individual names but, for example, international commodity nomenclature codes that should not be in the black list in any conditions," Polyansky said.

"Furthermore, we like the experience on the verge of 2000s, when prior to the introduction of sanctions preliminary assessments of humanitarian consequences were made," the diplomat noted. Secondary unilateral restrictions introduced in addition to Security Council’s sanctions are "a major obstacle to full-fledged functioning of humanitarian exceptions," he added.