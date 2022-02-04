Putin, Xi discussed reopening of borders, but it depends on pandemic situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the issue of mutual reopening of borders during their talks in Beijing, but such a decision will depend on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Of course, this topic was addressed, such work is underway. […] Putin expressed his gratitude to Xi Jinping for the measures taken, which made it possible for our students who got ‘stuck’ here for two years to return to China and continue their education," Peskov said.

"But, from here on, everything will depend on the epidemiological situation," he concluded.

On November 26, the World Health Organization marked the new B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain with the Greek letter omicron. The new virus strain caused another incidence spike in many states, including Russia.