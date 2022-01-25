Ambassador points at formation of energy cooperation "alliance" of Russia and China

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and China are in process of forming an energy alliance as their cooperation in the energy sector is deep and versatile, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Our energy cooperation is not limited to trade in resources. It is very deep and versatile, in particular in the area of new energy sources, renewable energy sources, cooperation on processing energy raw materials is also developing," the ambassador said.

"This gives us reason to say that a kind of energy alliance is being formed between Russia and China, that is, a broad program of multifaceted cooperation on energy," he summed up.