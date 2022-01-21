No specific plans for new talks between Russia’s Lavrov and US’ Blinken — MFA

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. No specific plans or dates for new contacts between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been announced yet, the Russian diplomatic service told TASS on Friday.

"No plans, dates or even discussions relating to [a new meeting between Lavrov and Blinken] have been reported. We are waiting for the written response [to Moscow’s proposals] from the US side," a source noted.

"We have no idea where the media got this [information]," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier, a story spread in the media about a possible new meeting between Lavrov and Blinken which could take place in February.

The Russian top diplomat revealed that the talks were interim, while the next Russian-US meeting at the same level would be held after Washington submitted written responses to Moscow’s proposals.